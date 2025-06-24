David Silverstein announces campaign for Mountain Brook City Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Silverstein campaign David Silverstein, a longtime Mountain Brook resident and founder of The FiveStone Group, is running for City Council.

Longtime Mountain Brook resident David Silverstein has announced his candidacy for City Council, Place 2.

Silverstein is the founder of Birmingham-based real estate firm The FiveStone Group and brings decades of experience leading complex development projects. He says he is running to offer Mountain Brook thoughtful, strategic leadership focused on collaboration and results.

“Mountain Brook has always been home to me and my family," Silverstein said. "We need leaders who understand how to solve problems, build consensus and ensure that Mountain Brook remains a thriving and forward-looking community — one that honors its history while preparing wisely for the future.”

Raised in Mountain Brook, Silverstein and his wife, Susan, raised their five children in the city. They now have 14 grandchildren—11 of whom are current or future Mountain Brook students.

“As a member of the City Council, I’m committed to supporting our excellent school system. Our Board of Education does an outstanding job and our Superintendent, Dicky Barlow, was rightly recognized as Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year in 2023.” Silverstein said.

If elected, he plans to improve and expand the city’s sidewalk network and advance plans for a pedestrian bridge connecting Mountain Brook and Homewood across Hollywood Boulevard over U.S. 280.

Other key priorities include:

Expanding opportunities through public-private collaboration

Supporting strong neighborhoods and schools

Providing responsive, transparent leadership

Encouraging responsible growth that preserves the city’s character

Delivering top-tier resources, training and support for first responders

“I’m proud to stand with our first responders and will work to ensure they have the best resources, training, and support they need to continue keeping our community safe,” he said.

Silverstein spent more than 20 years as a principal at Bayer Properties, where he helped lead major projects such as Cahaba Village, which generates about $1.6 million annually in sales tax revenue for Mountain Brook. He is active in civic life, having served on the local boards of the American Heart Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He currently serves on the boards of the Alabama Holocaust Education Center and Leadership Alabama and is a member of the UAB St. Vincent’s Advisory Board.

Silverstein is running to unseat incumbent Gerald Garner, who is seeking re-election. The election will be held on August 26. For more information, visit www.davidformtnbrook.com.