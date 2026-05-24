Daylily gardening series offers in-depth look at growing and caring for blooms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a three-part “Daylily Gardening Master Series” on June 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hodges Room.

The course will be led by Rene Holliman, owner of Holliman Gardens in Pickens County, where she and her husband grow and sell more than 800 varieties of daylilies.

The series will begin with the history and anatomy of modern daylilies before moving into topics such as evaluating and selecting varieties, proper plant care and the use of soils, amendments, mulches and fertilizers.

Organizers say the program is designed for gardeners interested in learning more about cultivating daylilies in Alabama landscapes.

Registration includes all three classes and is available at bbgardens.org/event/daylily-gardening-master-series-2. The cost is $90 for members and $95 for nonmembers.