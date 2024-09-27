Deliciously brings new healthy snacks to Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Deliciously held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 20, 2024 to celebrate their opening.

Malissa Nelson's Deliciously has opened in Mountain Brook Village with a focus on clean eating.

The store, located at 2822 Petticoat Lane, Suite B, offers sweet treats, snacks and drinks free of artificial additives, GMO's and seed oil. The business emphasizes products with clean ingredients for overall healthy options.

Known for her organic marshmallows and s'mores, Nelson also offers sweet treats like cookie dough bites, brownies, stuffed dates and more. Other snacks include superfood bars, salads and soups. Drink options like iced coffee, matcha and alcohol free cocktails are also available.

For more information, visit https://deliciouslybetter.com/.