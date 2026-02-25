Demolition to begin at Brookwood Village site in early March

× Expand Staff Brookwood Village Brookwood Village

Demolition at the former Brookwood Village site is set to begin in early March, according to an announcement from property owners Fairway Investments and Pope & Land Real Estate.

The move marks the next step in the long-term redevelopment of the 57-acre property, which sits between Shades Mountain and Shades Creek near the borders of Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills.

While specific redevelopment plans have not yet been released, Fairway officials said demolition is a necessary step to allow future plans to move forward.

“We thoroughly evaluated adaptive reuse, but the building’s age, configuration and infrastructure ultimately make it impractical for the range of solutions we considered,” said Sims Garrison, chief operating officer of Fairway Investments. “Demolition allows us to move forward decisively, accelerate redevelopment once plans are finalized and salvage usable materials where possible.”

Approximately half of the existing mall structure will be repurposed for the Andrews Sports Medicine facility. The remainder of the mall interior, including the former Macy’s building and much of the surface parking, will be cleared to allow for a more flexible redevelopment approach.

Fairway described the site as an opportunity to create a mixed-use destination that could serve as a gathering place for neighboring communities. The company expects to share additional details about future redevelopment plans in fall 2026.

Brookwood Village opened in 1973 and served as a regional shopping destination for decades before closing amid shifting retail trends and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairway Investments and Pope & Land acquired the property in 2021.