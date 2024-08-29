Demopolis football shows support for Lulu Gribbin

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The Demopolis High School football team presented the Spartans with a $500 check to give to the Gribbin family on Aug. 23 at Mountain Brook's first football game of the 2024 season.

The Demopolis High School football team showed their support for Lulu Gribbin and her family on Aug. 23 when they presented the Spartans with a $500 check to give to the family.

Prior to the game, Demopolis showed their generosity by handing over the donation, a result of a recently launched program to empower their student athletes to take ownership of their actions and decisions according to Dave Compton, the Demopolis Quarterback Club President.

With this initiative and a shared commitment to excellence, the Demopolis team raised the $500 for a charity, the Tigers team decided the money should go towards Lulu.

Compton said Demopolis football players strive to build a culture of resilience, faith and compassion and are deeply inspired by Lulu’s embodiment of these principles in her journey.

Mountain Brook Schools thanked Demopolis for their kind gesture in a Facebook post on Aug. 29.