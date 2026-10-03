Design lecture explores Olmsted influence on modern public landscapes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host landscape architect Thomas L. Woltz for the Philip A. Morris Fund for the Design Arts Annual Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Woltz, senior principal and owner of Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, will discuss the continuing influence of planning principles associated with the Olmsted era and how they inform the firm's work with public parks and cultural institutions.

The program will also look at Birmingham's own planning history. A century ago, the Olmsted Brothers developed a plan for the city that emphasized the importance of access to high-quality public landscapes as part of healthy urban life.

Woltz will connect that history with contemporary landscape architecture through examples from Nelson Byrd Woltz's work.

The lecture is sponsored by The Garden Conservancy and Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 11 a.m.

Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit bbgardens.org/event/thomas-l-woltz-senior-principal-and-owner-and-nelson-byrd-woltz-landscape-architects.