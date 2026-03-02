Dino Safari stomps into Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

Dino Safari will roar into the Birmingham Zoo on March 4, transforming the grounds into a prehistoric adventure through Nov. 1. The immersive attraction features 23 full-sized animatronic dinosaurs placed throughout the zoo to create the feel of a real dinosaur safari.

Among the highlights are a 35-foot-tall Brachiosaurus — one of the tallest dinosaurs ever created — a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex displayed alongside its baby and a Triceratops the size of a food truck. Guests will also find two dinosaur nests with Oviraptor and Maiasaura hatchlings, an 8-by-8-foot fossil dig pit and a large T. rex photo opportunity in the zoo’s Plaza.

Created by dinosaur authority Don Lessem of Dino Don Inc., the robotic dinosaurs were developed under scientific supervision and are designed to move, breathe and roar. Lessem previously served as an adviser to Steven Spielberg on “Jurassic Park” and has led excavations of some of the world’s largest dinosaurs.

In addition to the outdoor exhibit, guests can experience “Dinosaur: Evolution,” a virtual reality film available for an additional charge. Set during the late Cretaceous Period in the Hell Creek Formation, the film transports viewers 65 million years into the past with narration by paleontologist Phillip Manning. The experience blends scientific research with immersive visuals and explores themes of evolution, extinction and climate.

Dino Safari is included with regular zoo admission. The VR experience requires an additional ticket. The Birmingham Zoo is closed Mondays and Tuesdays except for major holidays.