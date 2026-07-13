Discover dragonflies and damselflies at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Dragons and Damsels in the Gardens" on Wednesday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Led by nature photographer Robley Hood, the outdoor program will introduce participants to the world of dragonflies and damselflies, members of the ancient insect order Odonata. Attendees will visit several locations throughout the Gardens to observe the insects in their natural habitat while learning about their life cycle, behavior and ecological importance.

The workshop will explore how dragonflies and damselflies begin life as aquatic nymphs before transforming into agile flying predators that help control mosquito and other insect populations.

Hood has spent years photographing and studying these insects. While living at Sewanee: The University of the South, she compiled the campus's first species list of dragonflies and damselflies after discovering one did not exist. She is now working to document the species found at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The program will meet in the Hill Garden. Registration is $30 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $35 for nonmembers.

Registration is available at bbgardens.org/event/dragons-and-damsels-in-the-gardens.