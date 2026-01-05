DivorceCare support group begins January at Mountain Brook Community Church

Mountain Brook Community Church will host DivorceCare, an in-person support group for men and women experiencing separation or divorce, beginning Sunday, Jan. 11, and continuing through March 22.

The 11-week program meets Sundays at 5 p.m. in The Commons building, located to the left of the church parking lot at 3001 Highway 280 East. One session, on Feb. 8, will meet earlier from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sessions are conducted in English and are led by trained, caring facilitators who have personal experience with divorce.

DivorceCare is designed so participants may join at any point, as each weekly session is self-contained. Topics covered throughout the program include grief and depression, anger, loneliness, fears and anxiety, family relationships, financial and legal issues, forgiveness and moving forward. Several sessions will include fellowship time following the meeting.

The cost to participate is $20, which includes a workbook. For more information or to register, contact Jacquie Long at 205-802-7070 or visit divorcecare.org.