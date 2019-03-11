Dog park, community art and city entrance sign projects presented at council

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Leadership Mountain Brook students present their idea for a dog park at Cahaba River Walk during the March 11 Mountain Brook City Council meeting.

Leadership Mountain Brook presented their annual community projects at the Mountain Brook City Council meeting on March 11. The four projects suggested were a dog park, a public art installation, the Crestline mural and city entrance signage.

Students Weesa Keller, Will Krueger, Alice Monk and Charles Nicrosi first discussed the proposed dog park, which they suggested be built at Cahaba River Walk. From a survey they conducted, 84 percent of the 53 respondents — which included current dog owners, former dog owners and non-dog owners — said they were interested in a local dog park.

The park is estimated to cost about $10,000, which includes fencing, signage, gates and other “future additions deemed necessary by parks and rec,” the presentation said. The students also requested the council be the group’s sponsor for the Remy Fund, which is a local fund designed to help create dog parks and could help pay the city back for any funding.

Students Ann Inskeep, Megan Sumrall and Ella Lukens then presented their idea for a public art installation, which involves pianos placed throughout the community in covered areas. The pianos will come from Mason Music, which has had three pianos donated, and will be decorated by students from Mountain Brook Schools. All will have the same green, gold and white color scheme.

The goal, they said, is to encourage people to take a moment and play on them while out in the community.

The group said the cost will be between $500 and $600 but requested no funding from the city as they plan to rely on fundraising. Council member Phil Black said this project was “one of the most creative ones” he’s seen.

LMB students Eric Cordover and Fraley Williams then discussed a Crestline mural, which has been proposed in recent years. The proposed location is the corner of Hoyt Lane and Church Street, and the suggested artist is Mary Grace Tracy. Tracy is a Mountain Brook High School and LMB graduate who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Montevallo.

According to their presentation, the mural would be created with a projector sketch, and filled in through paint by number to encourage community participation.

The students estimated it would take two to three weeks to finish and cost a little less than $16,000.

Students Ferris Schwefler and Mary Frances Torbert wrapped up the presentations by discussing city entrance signs. The signs have been presented in the past.

The cost of the signs ranges from $3,500 to $12,470 depending on the size, and the presentation said there is possible funding from local garden clubs, money from LMB projects and the city’s budget. Council members suggested option two, which is a single pillar with a bracket sign, and placement near English Village and on Lakeshore Drive.

During the premeeting, Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn presented the street paving list for 2019. This year, the department will be working on:

Mountain Brook Village (to be done at night, City Manager Sam Gaston said)

Cherokee Road from U.S. 280 to Overcrest Road

Overhill Road from Canterbury Road to Mountain Brook Parkway

Oakdale Road from Oakdale Drive to Woodvale Road

Woodvale Road

Westbury Way

Stone River Road from Shiloh Drive to the creek

Also during the council meeting on March 11, council members:

Declared April 22-28 as Arbor Week for the city of Mountain Brook.

Approved the minutes of the February 25, 2019, regular meeting of the City Council.

Reappointed Kimm Eckhoff to the Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Authority Inc. (term will expire April 1, 2025).

Ratified the execution of the Municipal Workers’ Compensation Fund Deductible Addendum – 2019 effective Feb. 1, 2019.

Authorizing the renewal/extension of the Waste Management of Central Alabama garbage, trash and recycling contract (Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2022).

Reviewed the flood damage prevention ordinance. The ordinance was not yet finalized, and will be reviewed and planned for approval at a specially-called meeting next week.

Approved a three-year franchise agreement with MCI Metro.

Held a public hearing for the placement of a yield sign at Camellia and Montgomery drives and approved the sign. Two residents local to Camellia Drive spoke against the sign, saying it was unnecessary, and Police Chief Ted Cook said he received one phone call asking about the sign. The council also clarified the sign was not meant for those who live on Camellia, but rather for those who visit the area, such as delivery trucks.

The next meeting will take place March 25.