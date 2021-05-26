Dorians Dance Team finished in 3rd place in the Varsity High Kick

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Fitch The members of the Dorians Dance Team from Mountain Brook High School distinguished themselves during the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida, from April 22-23.

The Dorians Dance Team at Mountain Brook High School competed in the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida, from April 22-23.

The team, coached by Susanna Solar, finished in third place in the Varsity High Kick, the highest finish ever in this category by a dance team from MBHS.

The Dorians, with 16 dancers, also finished seventh in Large Varsity Game Day.

Senior Molly Keller is the team captain, and Heather Fitch is the faculty sponsor.

The team worked hard to prepare for the event even though they were unsure — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — if they would be able to compete. Fitch said.

The members started learning the choreography in July 2020, she told Village Living.

In addition, the event in Orlando — normally held in January or February — was postponed to March, then again to late April, she said.

“The team continued to practice throughout the entire year while awaiting approval from the school system, knowing they still might not be able to compete,” Fitch said. “They filmed a video of performances in case we were told we had to compete virtually, but still kept working toward competing in person.”

The Dorians members are as follows:

The 10th graders are Mary Hollins Black, Lucy Clapp, Cate Cooper, Sophie Claire Dixon, Alex Goodman, Alyson Johnson, Margaret Krawczy, Mary Slayden Polmatier, Sawyer Simmons, Walker Anne McKinley and Ally Williams. The 11th graders are Catherine Guilsher, Emily Moore, Sarah Simon and Addison Wint. Team captain Molly Keller was the only senior.

Fitch teaches Spanish and serves as the chair of the World Languages Department at MBHS.