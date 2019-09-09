Early bird pricing extended for 2019 Taste of Mountain Brook

× 1 of 4 Expand Staff photos. Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15. × 2 of 4 Expand Staff photos. Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15. × 3 of 4 Expand Staff photos. Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15. × 4 of 4 Expand Staff photos. Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15. Prev Next

The 5th Taste of Mountain Brook event will take place on Sunday, September 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Crestline Village.

Early bird pricing on tickets has been extended through September 11. Prices will be $25 individually, $50 for a family of 3 and $65 for a family of 4. After Wednesday, the prices will increase to $30 individually, $60 for a family of 3 and $75 for a family of 4. Children 10 and under are free.

Participating restaurants include:

Piggly Wiggly

Billy’s Sports Grill

Otey's Tavern

Taco Mama

La Paz Restaurant & Catering

Davenport's Pizza Palace

Chick-fil-A Eastwood Village

Grille 29

Crestline Bagel Company

Season's 52

Bobby Carl's Table

Bongiorno Italian Restaurant

Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook

Red Diamond, Inc.

Tonya Jones Salon (Spa Food Bar)

The Happy Olive

Revelator Coffee Co.

Vino/Gallery Bar

Publix/Greenwise Market

Mizu Japanese

Surin of Thailand

Cookie Fix

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Char Bar 7

Miss Dots

All in Mountain Brook partnered with Village Living, Starnes Digital, Oakworth Capital Bank, Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, Hydinger, Stewart & Chew Commercial Properties, RFG Advisory, House Representative David Faulkner, City of Mountain Brook, Mountain Brook Chamber and Emmett O’Neal Library to plan and sponsor the event.

You can purchase tickets and learn more at: https://tasteofmountainbrook.membershiptoolkit.com/packet/11141255