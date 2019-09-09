Early bird pricing extended for 2019 Taste of Mountain Brook

1 of 4
Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15.
Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15.
Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15.
Early bird pricing is extended through Sept. 11 for the 5th Taste of Mountain Brook on Sept. 15.
The 5th Taste of Mountain Brook event will take place on Sunday, September 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Crestline Village.
Early bird pricing on tickets has been extended through September 11. Prices will be $25 individually, $50 for a family of 3 and $65 for a family of 4. After Wednesday, the prices will increase to $30 individually, $60 for a family of 3 and $75 for a family of 4. Children 10 and under are free.
Participating restaurants include:
- Piggly Wiggly
- Billy’s Sports Grill
- Otey's Tavern
- Taco Mama
- La Paz Restaurant & Catering
- Davenport's Pizza Palace
- Chick-fil-A Eastwood Village
- Grille 29
- Crestline Bagel Company
- Season's 52
- Bobby Carl's Table
- Bongiorno Italian Restaurant
- Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook
- Red Diamond, Inc.
- Tonya Jones Salon (Spa Food Bar)
- The Happy Olive
- Revelator Coffee Co.
- Vino/Gallery Bar
- Publix/Greenwise Market
- Mizu Japanese
- Surin of Thailand
- Cookie Fix
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Char Bar 7
- Miss Dots
All in Mountain Brook partnered with Village Living, Starnes Digital, Oakworth Capital Bank, Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors, Hydinger, Stewart & Chew Commercial Properties, RFG Advisory, House Representative David Faulkner, City of Mountain Brook, Mountain Brook Chamber and Emmett O’Neal Library to plan and sponsor the event.
You can purchase tickets and learn more at: https://tasteofmountainbrook.membershiptoolkit.com/packet/11141255