Earth Day celebration brings music, wellness and family activities to the Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature live music by Brotha Josh, poetry readings with The Flourish and a variety of community partners and vendors. Families can also enjoy children’s storytime sessions at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with registration required.

Additional offerings include the UAB LiveHealthSmart Mobile Market and optional wellness sessions, including Pilates at 11 a.m. and yoga at 1 p.m., both requiring registration and a $15 fee.

Activities will take place across the Gardens, with performances and vendors on the Formal Lawn and wellness sessions and storytime held in the Southern Living Garden.

The event is free and open to the public, with fees applying only to wellness sessions.

Registration for the sessions can be found at bbgardens.org/event/earth-day-celebration.