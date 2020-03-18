Easter Egg Roll set for April 11

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Roll will be April 11. × 2 of 2 Expand Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Roll information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at Village Living recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Easter Egg Roll on Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m. in front of the Emmet O’Neal Library.

Molly Wallace, the chamber’s project manager, said the free egg hunt is open to everyone but is best for children ages 1 to 5.

“We just call it an egg roll because there’s absolutely no hunting involved,” she said.

Hundreds of eggs will be strewn across the grassy knoll next to the library. They’ll contain candy and other treats sponsored by chamber members.

The event also will feature a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will ride in on a Mountain Brook fire truck and be available for pictures, along with a storytime presented by the library.

Wallace said the egg roll is over within five minutes and encourages people to arrive ahead of time. Afterward, they can stick around for as long as they want.

“We love for people to stay around in Crestline, but it’s really easy to hop on to the next family activity,” she said.

The chamber of commerce began organizing the egg roll in 2018. Before that, local merchants oversaw the event.

“We aim to kind of be the hub for the community and we’re more than just shopping events,” Wallace said of the chamber. “We like to do all kinds of stuff because we feel like if there’s a healthy community, then naturally the business community is going to be healthy as well.”

Visit mtnbrookchamber.org for more information.