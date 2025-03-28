Editor's Note: April 2025

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens

Change is on the horizon for Mountain Brook as Steve Boone prepares to take over as city manager in December, succeeding longtime leader Sam Gaston. This month’s cover story explores Boone’s career in Mountain Brook and how it has prepared him for this role.

Also in this issue, learn how Mountain Brook native Blake Anderson is bringing a new approach to fan engagement, and meet the students selected for the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

In events, Mountain Brook’s Sam Holt is set to perform at the upcoming Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands, and we preview next month’s Spring Art Show by the Mountain Brook Art Association.

On the sports side, the Mountain Brook girls basketball team reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

This month’s community section highlights Dr. Ronald Orso, a Mountain Brook resident who has built a 50-year career as an OB-GYN, and Rev. Sheryl Thornton, who retired last month after 17 years at Canterbury United Methodist Church.