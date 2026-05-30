Editor's Note: June 2026

Expand Kyle Parmley

Change is one of the few constants in life, as much as human nature resists it.

Even the best changes often carry with them some sense of grief, as the “way that was” turns into something new. The knowledge that what has become comfortable is about to shift, even if it’s for the better.

I’ve watched that unfold in athletics in recent weeks, as high school and college teams have experienced their final games together. Most of those teams will do so after a tough defeat, but even the eventual championship teams grieve the end of a long journey.

Someone put it to me this way recently: “You really do mourn it like a loss.”

Personally, it’s tough to come to grips with watching teams and players play their final games.

But there is the awareness of another new and fun phase of life on the horizon, a new season with new teams and new people to get to know.

Whatever that change is in your life this summer, here’s to hoping the next phase contains its own joys as well.

Thanks for reading!