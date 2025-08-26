Editor's Note: September edition preview

Mountain Brook voters have spoken — and while full municipal election results came too late for this issue, you can read all about the outcomes, what they mean and what’s next at VillageLivingOnline.com.

One result we already know: Graham Smith will become Mountain Brook’s next mayor in November, succeeding longtime Mayor Stewart Welch. Smith, who ran unopposed, sat down with Village Living to share her priorities and vision for the city on everything from public safety and schools to stormwater management and regional collaboration.

Also on this month’s cover, correspondent Emily Reed steps into the rhythm of the Mountain Brook High School marching band. She shares a lively look at the students and staff who keep Spartan football season moving to the beat — and the tradition alive.

Thank you for letting us tell the stories of your city.