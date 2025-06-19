Editor's Picks: Art, flowers and Birmingham Legion

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening June 20-22 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Birmingham Botanical Gardens, June 20-22: Visit the Birmingham Botanical Gardens this weekend and see all the flowers in bloom. The gardens recently reported on social media that their pollinator garden is bursting with color, so take advantage of the warm weather this weekend and plan a stroll through the space or stop for a picnic.

Grand Bohemian Art Gallery, June 20-22: Drop by the Grand Bohemian Art Gallery this weekend and enjoy some art. The gallery has a few different artists and exhibits on display at the moment, so don't miss them while they're here. The gallery is open form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Oakland Roots SC, June 21: Get tickets to see Birmingham Legion FC face off against California's Oakland Roots SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. The match will be played at Protective Stadium. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at bhmlegion.com/2025schedule.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from June 13-19: