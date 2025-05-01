Editor's Picks: The Kentucky Derby, Cinco De Mayo celebrations and Art in the Village

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 2-4 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

The Kentucky Derby, May 3: If you aren't already planning to celebrate the biggest horse racing event of the year, there's still time to get in on the fun. The 151 st Kentucky Derby, an annual American Grade I stakes race, will kick off at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday in Churchill Downs. Gather your friends and get dressed up for a race watch party-- don't forget your hat-- or plan to watch it on your own. Either way, don't miss out on the "most exciting two minutes in sports."

Sol u Luna Cinco De Mayo Patio Party, May 3: Head over to Sol y Luna Tapas & Tequila for their Cinco De Mayo celebration. The all day event will include a special menu, drinks and more. They will host a second celebration on Monday with live music as well. Reserve your table at solylunabham.com or call 205-907-4797.

Art in the Village, May 4: The Mountain Brook Art Association is moving their annual Spring Art in the Village event to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Crestline Village. The event was scheduled for Saturday but was rescheduled due to weather. The event brings together over 50 artists to fill the streets with color. What began as an impromptu public art display in 1981 has become one of the largest and most popular art shows in the Birmingham area, offering a selection of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings in traditional media.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 25-May 1:

Take a look at our feature on Mayor Stewart Welch and see photos from Citizen Appreciation Day and Mountain Brook Schools' Student Showcase.

Read the latest about city council news and celebrate the Mountain Brook Chamber for earning Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce designation.

Also, check out what you can expect in our May papers.