Editor's Picks: Eco printing, Art Sales and Market Day

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 18-20 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Eco Printing at O'neal Library, July 18: Stoop by O'Neal Library on Friday form 3 to 5 p.m. for an eco printing session using flowers and tote bags. Participants will use flower bouquets and fabric markers to create simple floral designs on canvas tote bags. Tote bags, flowers, and snacks provided. This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required. Got questions? Email young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth at teens@oneallibrary.org.

White Elephant Art Show, July 18: Visit the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham on Friday night form 7 to 9 p.m. for an art show featuring more than 20 framed works. Art will be sold to the highest silent bidder. Art from private collections include: original paintings by Ronald Lewis and David Corliss, watercolors, hand-dyed woven tapestries, framed and matted photographs, hand-stitched pictures and an antique kimono. In addition to the silent auction, many interesting pieces will be sold on a Cash and Carry basis. The church accepts cash, checks, Venmo and Zelle (no credit cards).

Market Day, July 19: Mountain Brook shoppers can score some good deals at the 24th annual Market Day event in Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke on Saturday. The shopping event began in the early 2000s as a way to commemorate the French holiday Bastille Day. It has since morphed into a highly anticipated summer event that highlights Mountain Brook retailers. Shoppers can browse the European-style sidewalk sale and enjoy discounted prices that many of the featured merchants will offer all day.

