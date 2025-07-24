Editor's Picks: Mini Mosaics, Otey's Fest and Croquet

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 25-27 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Mini Mosaics at O'Neal Library, July 25: Teens in grades 7-12 can visit the O'Neal Library on Friday at 3 p.m. for a relaxing craft event. Participants will enjoy time to chat with other crafters while completing a mini diamond painting craft. Supplies and snacks are provided. Visit oneallibrary.org/event/13082520 to register.

Otey's Fest, July 26: Join Otey's Tavern in Crestline for their 16th annual festival full of live music, food and drinks at their Crestline Village location. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $40. Visit http://oteysfest.com/ for more info or to purchase tickets.

Mountain Brook Croquet Club tournament championship, July 27: Join the Mountain Brook Croquet Club on Sunday at 8 a.m. for the championship final of this weekends tournament. As the club's biggest event of the year, the championship is free and open to the public, featuring shaded seating, air-conditioned facilities and a catered reception with refreshments. The tournament championship will take home a grand prize of $1,500. The even will be held at the home of Arthur Bagby, 2824 Shook Hill Road, Birmingham, AL.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from July 18-24: