Editor's Picks: Festivals, Fireworks and July 4

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 4-6 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Birmingham Zoo, July 4: The Zoo will be open on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In honor of the holiday, all veterans, active and retired military, including their dependents (up to six) will receive free admission with proof of valid military identification. Zoo guests can enjoy seasonal favorites and special activities including the Junior League of Birmingham Hugh Kaul Children’s Zoo and splash pads, animal encounters with Ambassador Animals, Giraffe Feedings at the Kiwanis Giraffe Encounter, climbs on the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower, and feedings of the Zoo’s beloved lorikeets in the Lorikeet Aviary as they welcome the summer season and continue celebrating the Zoo's 70 th birthday. A series of animal encounters and keeper chats are scheduled throughout the day on July 4 and throughout the entire summer season. Visit https://www.birminghamzoo.com/visitor-info/daily-activities/ for a complete list.

Homewood July 4th Festival July 4: While Mountain Brook does not host their own city event, Homewood's annual July 4th Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. just a few miles away. Mountain Brook residents often make the short drive each year to participate in the festivities and snag a seat to one of the state's largst firework shows. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Ave South in downtown Homewood will be blocked for pedestrian traffic and make way for rides and attractions. There will be a combination of inflatables/rides and a DJ will provide music and interactive activities. All activities will end at the beginning of the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

Thunder on the Mountain, July 4: Thunder on the Mountain will begin at 9 p.m. During the annual Vulcan Park and Museum celebration, Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and effects in a 20-minute show synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Music will be broadcast on iHeartMedia Birmingham radio stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, and La Jefa 98.3. The show will also air live on WBRC FOX6 News for viewers across the Birmingham metro area.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from June 26-July 3: