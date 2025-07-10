Editor's Picks: Rooftop Views, Crafterday and Tour De Cahaba

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening July 11-13 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Rooftop VIP at Grand Bohemian, July 11-13: Head over to the Grand Bohemian Hotel this weekend and reserve a private VIP outdoor table on the rooftop terrace at Habitat Feed & Social for parties up to eight. Reservations are $200. Make a reservation here.

Crafterday at O'Neal Library, July 12: Crafterday is a chance to visit with new friends while you work on your favorite craft or hobby. The library will have tables and chairs, snacks and drinks. You bring the craft. The session is open to anyone with any craft, drop in any time between 9-12 or stay the entire time. For more information or questions, please contact Katie at 205-445-1118 or kmoellering@oneallibrary.org

Tour De Cahaba, July 13: Hundreds of riders will gather in Homewood on July 13 to participate in the annual Tour de Cahaba community cycling event that takes them through the streets of Mountain Brook. The event features six route options ranging from a family-friendly 3–5 mile Slow Roll to a challenging 65-mile ride that goes through Mountain Brook. The event includes full SAG support, rest stops at all Cahaba Cycles locations (except Gadsden), and a post-ride cookout with BBQ, pizza, music and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers. Participants will meet at Cahaba Cycles Homewood, 1724 27th Court South, and start times are 7 a.m. for 34, 45, and 65-mile rides; 9 a.m. for 10 and 20-mile rides and Slow Roll. Costs start at $35–$45 for 20–65 mile rides; $20 for 10-mile ride; $15 for Slow Roll adults, $10 kids 6–18, free under 5. Visit cahabacycles.com/pages/tour-de-cahaba-2025 for more information.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from July 4-10: