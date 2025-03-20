Editor's Picks: Spring Break, March Madness and the zoo

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening March 21-23 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Prepare for Spring Break, March 21-23: Mountain Brook Schools will be closed March 24-28 for Spring Break, so get ready for that family vacation, or staycation. Pack your bags early and don't forget to turn off lights and lock the doors if you're heading out of town. If you're planning to enjoy time at home or can't get away, create a list of local activities to check out or simply relax in your pjs with the kids.

March Madness, March 21-22: As the NCAA March Madness tournament heads into the second round, hit up your favorite local eatery or sports bas with a t.v. to watch the game(s) of your choice, or plan an at-home watch party with friends or family and whip some of your favorite game day food.

Visit the Birmingham Zoo, March 21-23: In honor of their 70th anniversary, the Birmingham Zoo has opened a new exhibit, Cougar Crossings, which will be home to two orphaned cougar cubs and two adult bobcats. The zoo welcomes the community to come experience the new exhibit, but it is noted that the animals may not be visible in their enclosure are they are still acclimating to their new home.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from March 14-20:

