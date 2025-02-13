Editor's Picks: Valentine's, soccer and a farmer's market

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 14-16 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Valentine's Day celebrations, Feb. 14-16: While Valentine's Day falls on Friday, many couples and local businesses will be celebrating the holiday of love all weekend. Stop in at your favorite Homewood restaurant to see what specials they may be offering, and make reservations to share a romantic meal with your loved one. If you're flying solo this year or simply aren't into the romance, consider a Galentine's celebration or a fun night with friends/family to appreciate the platonic love in your life.

Mountain Brook soccer at the Lakeshore Shootout, Feb. 14-15: Mountain Brook High School's freshman boy's soccer team will participate in the Lakeshore shootout this weekend. Admission is $10 for the day, and you can fins the game schedules at lakeshoreshootout.com/lakeshore-boys-2025-schedule.

The Farmer's Market at Pepper Place, Feb. 15: If you're looking for local goods, the Farmer's Market at Pepper Place likely has them. Stop by on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon to shop local vendors and score some unique finds. Learn more at pepperplacemarket.com.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 7-13:

Take a look at the feature we published in February print detailing Sam Gaston's retirement, and the most recent city council news.

Also, check out the feature on Mountain Grass Unit and take a closer look at redevelopment at Brookwood Village.

Get to know Junior League of Birmingham president Jessica Hopper and read about Mountain Brook's ties to the state's first tuberculosis sanatorium.

Finally, the deadline for high school students to apply to Starnes Media's Creator Collective is closing soon.