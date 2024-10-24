Editor's Picks: Live music, the zoo and Bolt for Breast Cancer

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 25-27 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Live music at Otey's, Oct. 25: Head over to Otey's Tavern in Crestline for some live music on Friday. O.Z. Hall plays at 5:30 p.m. and Exit Strategy will perform at 9 p.m.

Hoots and Howls, Oct. 26-27 : The Birmingham Zoo is hosting Hoots and Howls from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Come enjoy a daytime trick-or-treat around the Zoo. Wear your favorite costumes, work your way through the new owl hay maze, then go find the hidden coyote figures around the zoo in the scavenger hunt. Interactive animal shows, spooky science demonstrations, and the costume parade/contest will also be happening. These activities are all included with your zoo admission, and even more available with a wristband purchase for $10. For more details, visit www.BirminghamZoo.com.

Bolt for Breast Cancer, Oct. 27: A 5k race taking place at Crestline field on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The event includes the race and "Dolly Dash",1-mile fun run where kids can run, walk, bike or "scoot" to the finish line. Check-in and on-site registration opens at 1 p.m. The races start at 2 p.m. Runners and walkers are welcome in both races. Timing bibs will be provided to 5K participants. After the race, enjoy refreshments, field activities, face painting, music, inflatable fun and more. Registration is $35 for adults ages 13 and up and $25 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free. For more information, visit bcrfa.org/events/bfbc.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 18-24:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Mountain Brook's win over Huffman and previewed this week's game at Shades Valley. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 9 and 10 of high school football.

See pictures from last Friday's Grimm Costume Carnival at the O'Neal Library, or read about next week's Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade.

In other news, Spartans volleyball took on regionals this week, and the Mountain Brook First Responder Foundation is aiming to raise funds to support the city's first responders.