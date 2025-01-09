Editor's Picks: Winter weather, short stories and cooking class

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 10-12 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Keep an eye on the weather, Jan. 10-11: The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon indicated a winter storm watch is in effect for Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston counties for late Thursday night through late Friday night. Heavy snow is possible, mixing at times with sleet and freezing rain, the weather service said. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches are possible, the service said. People should delay all travel if possible, but if travel is absolutely necessary, they should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, the weather service said. Check https://www.weather.gov/bmx/ for updates.

Chef's Pantry cooking class at Grand Bohemian, Jan. 11: When you hear, ‘chef’s choice’, you know you’re in for a delicious surprise. That’s the idea behind the Chef’s Pantry Cooking Demonstration–a menu made from locally sourced ingredients, a little improvisation and a little inspiration. You’ll be entertained, enlightened and presented with a family-style meal. The chef may even join you at the table. This class is demonstration only. Cocktails, wine and beer will be available for purchase at the bar once classwork is concluded. Tickets are $149 per person, and the class is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Register here.

Great Short Stories on Screen, Jan. 12: Head over to O’Neal Library from 3 to 4:35 p.m. on Sunday for a 1968 adaptation of a John Cheever short story, “The Swimmer.” Well-off ad man Ned Merrill (Burt Lancaster) is visiting a friend when he notices the abundance of backyard pools that populate their upscale suburb. Ned suddenly decides that he'd like to travel the eight miles back to his own home by simply swimming across every pool in town. Soon, Ned's journey becomes harrowing; at each house, he is somehow confronted with a reminder of his romantic, domestic and economic failures, until a final visit with an old flame (Janice Rule) leaves him devastated. Chips, soda and water will be provided. Film begins promptly at 3 p.m. The library's Great Short Stories discussion group will be talking about Cheever’s short story on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 3-9:

Take a look at our piece on housing developments slated for 2025, and read about the honorees being recognized at the upcoming chamber luncheon.

Also, read the business spotlight on BaseCoat, and learn about the changes coming to US-280 this year.