Editor's Picks: item donations, live music, and an MLK Day run

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 17-19 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

MBPC Donation drop-off, Jan. 17: Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church in will have a donation drop-off on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The church hosts a donation event every third Friday of the month. The donation truck will be parked in the church's parking lot, and they accept furniture, name-brand, clothing, designer bags, home goods, toys and more.

Track Country, Jan. 17: Visit Otey's in Crestline on Friday to hear live music by Track Country. the group is set to perform at 9 p.m.

9th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run, Jan. 18: Hosted by The Leftover Energy Foundation, the MLK Day 5K Drum Run is a fun and active event to celebrate the MLK Day holiday weekend. The event will be held on Saturday form 7-10:30 a.m. 1700 4th Ave. N., Birmingham. Since its 2012 inception in Atlanta, the race has grown to over 2,000 runners/walkers and featured over 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups. The race features a 5K, a 10K and a 1-mile fun run/walk options for both youth and adults. Participants will enjoy live drumline performances from local schools along the course, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The event promotes inclusivity, welcoming individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Each participant receives a race goodie bag, including an official event shirt, and there are incentives for nonprofit and community groups to register as teams. Visit mlkday5kbham.com for more information or to register.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 10-16:

Most notably, Sam Gaston announced his plans for retirement this week, and Starnes Media has launched out new Creator Collective program.

Check out our piece on the upcoming 280 expansion, and take a look at photos from last weekend's snow day.

Also, as Brookwood Village nears redevelopment, see some of the photos from its past, and catch up on the latest City Council news.