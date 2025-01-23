Editor's Picks: The YMCA, basketball and the AAA concert

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 24-26 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Classes at the YMCA, Jan. 24-26: Join the Mountain Brook YMCA and take advantage of the various classes they offer. To learn more or sign up, visit ymcabham.org/locations/mountain-brook/.

Mountain Brook basketball vs. Woodlawn, Jan. 24: Head to Spartan Arena on Friday to watch Mountain Brook High School's men's and women's basketball take on Woodlawn. Men's junior varsity will hit the court at 4 p.m. and women's varsity will begin at 5:30 p.m. Men's varsity will start at 7 p.m.

AAA Concert, Jan. 25: Alabama Accordion Association is hosting two free concerts this Saturday. The concerts will be held at 1 and 7 p.m. at Brookwood Baptist Church, and performers will include President of the American Accordionists Association, Frank Busso and Violinist Henry Tysler.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 17-23:

Most notably, Gregg Carr will join the College Football Hall of Fame. A Crestline student was also highlighted for his act of service, and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is alway searching for volunteers.

Also, learn about the Humane Society's upcoming Jazz Cat Ball. Women can also sign up to attend a dinner hosted by United Methodist Women at Canterbury United Methodist Church.