Editor's Picks: Severe weather, Girl Scout cookies and the orchestra

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening March 14-16 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Stay safe during severe weather, March 14-15: Alabama is expecting severe weather this weekend, according to a James Spann report. Current reports show that weather will begin to worsen Friday night through Saturday night as a storm system brings two rounds of severe thunderstorms. The first will his around 10 p.m. Friday night through 8 a.m. on Saturday. Round two will hit around noon on Saturday and last until 3 a.m. Sunday. Read more here.

Girl Scout cookies at Piggly Wiggly, March 14-16: Girl Scout Troops of North Central Alabama will be set up at the Piggly Wiggly in Crestline this weekend selling cookies, weather permitting. Booths may be set up on Friday from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra, March 14-15: The Alabama Symphony Orchestra is joined by Soprano Mary Wilson this weekend. She has been hailed as one of today’s most exciting artists, receiving critical acclaim for a voice that is “lyrical and triumphant, a dazzling array of legato melodies and ornate coloratura” (San Francisco Chronicle). Opera News heralded her first solo recording, Mary Wilson Sings Handel, stating “Wilson’s luminous voice contains so much charisma,” they dubbed her recording one of their “Best of the Year.” Concerts are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from March 7-13:

Check out our features on Libby's Friends, Sam Gaston's final to-do list and the new fire station.

The council committed to partially funding O'Neal Library renovations, and the Board of Education recognized several student achievements at their March meeting.

The Under the Lights All-South Metro Basketball Team highlights the best of the best from this year's basketball season, and the Junior League of Birmingham is looking to raise awareness of their Little Black Dress Initiative.