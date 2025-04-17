Editor's Picks: Baseball, Easter and CPR certification

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 18-20 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Baseball Playoffs, April 18-19: Mountain Brook High School baseball will face off against Oxford in Round 1 of AHSAA playoffs. Visit mbhsspartans.com for game times and updates.

Mountain Brook Easter Egg Roll, April 19: Celebrate Easter with the city of Mountain Brook at their annual Easter Egg Roll egg hunt. The annual event will take place on the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Families are welcome to attend, but the egg hunt is best suited for children ages 1–6. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket).

CPR & First Aid Training, April 19: Teens ages 14-19 can head over to O'Neal Library on Saturday to get certified in CPR and first aid training. The class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and registration is required. Participants will need a No. 2 pencil to complete the mandatory exam and $20 in cash to pay the fee to receive an AHA certification card. Register at oneallibrary.org.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 11-17:

Read the latest in council news, celebrate National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week and learn about the city's switch to Youtube for official meeting streaming.

Learn about the history of gas stations in the city and meet artist Gina Sian. Also, read about Mountain Brook High School grad Jack Tucker's opportunity to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas.