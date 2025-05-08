Editor's Picks: Tails in the Trails, Spring Fling, Mother's Day

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Village Living Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 9-11 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Tails in the Trails, May 9: The Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board invites the community to party in the Trails of Africa at their annual Tails in the Trails event. Scheduled for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., this outdoor event will feature music, animal encounters, small bites from local restaurants, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a silent auction. Guests must be 21 and older. All proceeds support the “Fund Carlito’s Casa” initiative—Carlito is the zoo’s giant anteater. Tickets are $50 per person or $95 per couple. Tickets include one free drink and can be purchased at birminghamzoo.com/event/tails-in-the-trails-2025.

English village Spring Fling, May 10: The English Village Spring Fling has been rescheduled for this Saturday. Originally postponed due to rain, the event is back on the calendar and now includes even more to enjoy. The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in English Village for an afternoon filled with vintage charm, family fun and great shopping. Enjoy a vintage car showcase courtesy of the Mountain Brook Driving Club, live music and special offers throughout the village.

Mother's Day, May 11: Celebrate the mothers in your life this weekend in honor of the Mother's Day holiday. Take them out to dinner, plan a fun activity and be sure to show your appreciation for all our moms do for us.

