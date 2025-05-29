Editor's Picks: Outdoor activities, Pancakes and Princesses and Ice Cream

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening May 30-June 1 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Enjoy the summer weather, May 30-June 1: With temperatures in the 70s and 80s and a weekend projected to be full of sunshine, its a great time to head outside and enjoy nature in one of Mountain Brook's several parks or hit a local pool to cool off. Take a stroll through the park or drop by the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for a picnic among the flowers. For those looking for a bit more adventure, Oak Mountain State Park, Red Mountain Park and the Cahaba River offer hiking, biking, canoeing and more.

Ice cream at your favorite local shop, May 30-June 1: If you're looking for a sweet treat and a reason to escape the heat this weekend, stop by on of Mountain Brook's ice cream spots. With places like Mountain Brook Creamery in Mountain Brook Village, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Lane Parke and Marble Slab Creamery in Cahaba Village Plaza, there's bound to be a flavor for everyone.

Pancakes and Princesses at the Birmingham Zoo, May 31: If animals and royalty are more your thing, stop by the zoo on Saturday for a pancake breakfast featuring special guests. A four-pack of tickets is $120 for members and $160 for non-members. View seating times and purchase tickets at birminghamzoo.com/event/pancakes-princesses.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from May 23-28: