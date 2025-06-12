Editor's Picks: Summer Selfies, Crafterday and Pride

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Village Living Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening June 13-15 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Summer Selfies, June 13-15: Keep the kids entertained by exploring the city with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce's Summer Selfies card. Complete any four squares on the card, snap a selfie for each one and win free scoop token from the Mountain Brook Creamery and Village Gold (ages 2-10). Call 205.871.3779 to claim your prize by showing your photos at the chamber office.

Crafterday, June 14: Grab your craft kit and head over to O'Neal Library for a chance to work on your favorite craft or hobby with friends, or make some new ones. Drop in on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The library will have tables and chairs, snacks and drinks. You must supply your own craft.

Pride celebrations, June 14-15: Join Central Alabama Pride in their Pride Month celebrations this weekend. Head to the corner of 30th Street S and 7th Avenue S at sunset on Saturday for the Pride Parade. The parade will begin around 8 p.m. and travel southwest along 7th Avenue through the Lakeview District and end at 22nd Street S. On Sunday, Pridefest will be held at Linn Park, 710 20th Street N in Birmingham. Festivities include music, food, drag shows and other performances. The event is free and open to all.

