Editor's Picks: Baseball & Softball, Citizen Appreciation Day and the Student Showcase

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 25-28 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Softball Playoffs, April 25-25: Mountain Brook High School softball will play the winner of Huffman vs. Woodlawn at home on Friday at 3 p.m. in the 2025 6A Area 10 Softball Tournament. The loser of that game will then play the loser of the Huffman vs. Woodlawn game at 5 p.m. The championship game will be Saturday at 10 a.m.

Baseball Playoffs, April 25-26: Mountain Brook High School baseball will play a doubleheader at home against Buckhorn on Friday at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be Saturday at 1 p.m.

Citizen Appreciation Day, April 26: The City of Mountain Brook will host Citizen Appreciation Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall. Citizen Appreciation Day is organized by the employees of Mountain Brook to give back to the residents they serve. This year is expected to be bigger than ever, according to the city. Residents should bring towels, and a change of clothes, as the pumper fire truck will create an aquatic adventure every 30 minutes for kids to play in outside the Fire Department bays. This free event will also feature a kid's zone, petting zoo, face painting, touch-a-truck, a slide, trackless train, live music and free food.

Student Showcase, April 28: Mountain Brook Schools’ annual Student Showcase event is back, highlighting student achievements and classroom learning across all grade levels. Set for Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Crestline Village, the showcase event offers an opportunity for students and teachers to share their projects and educational experiences with the community.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 18-24:

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trip to Ireland in March 2026, the Mountain Brook Schools Foundation raised $87,000 with their annual elementary Track Meet and O'Neal Library Director Lindsy Gardner was honored with two awards from the Alabama Library Association.

Mountain Brook baseball beat Oxford in the first round of playoffs, and Spartans girls soccer is aiming for another state championship.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer spoke to six local chambers of commerce on Monday, including Mountain Brook's.