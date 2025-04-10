Editor's Picks: The BBG Plant Sale, Mountain Brook Invitational and Puppy Palooza

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening April 11-13 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Birmingham Botanical Gardens Plant Sale, April 11-12: The Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ spring plant sale offers a diverse selection of plants, from native species to tropical varieties. Items available include perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees, herbs and vegetables. The sale is on from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visit bbgardens.org/plant-sales for more info.

Mountain Brook Invitational, April 11-12: The Mountain Brook Invitational is taking place this weekend, drawing thousands of spectators for the annual event. With so many fans expected at the track meet, traffic in the area will be impacted both Friday and Saturday. Access Road will be closed and all fans must enter via Bethune Drive. Team buses will enter campus through the back gate near 459 and Veterans park. Buses will drop athletes off and park on Access Road, later exiting through the front of campus. Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.

Puppy Palooza at Lane Parke, April 12: Lane Parke will host their annual Puppy Palooza event on Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kicking off a calendar full of events for the shopping center. Presented by Birmingham Animal Hospital & Resort, this beloved community event will take on Jemison Lane. Attendees will enjoy live music from Derek Day Band, a fido marketplace filled with pet-friendly vendors, kids’ activities on the green, a K9 splash zone presented by Hollywood Feed and a chance to support the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from April 4-10:

Check out the feature on Steve Boone as he prepares to become Mountain Brook's next city manager, read about Russ Levenson's new book and learn about Bucky McMillan's move to Texas A&M.

Meet Sheryl Thornton, a retired Reverend from Canterbury United Methodist Church, and Marie Blair, a staple in the local yoga community.