Editor's Picks: Table arrangements, bites with friends and a cup of coffee

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 15-17 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Back to Nature at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Nov. 15: Try your hand at naturalistic flower arranging on Friday morning form 9:30-11:30 a.m. with local landscape and floral designer Zachary Westall as your guide. In this two-hour workshop, you will learn how to select seasonal plant materials and properly clip from a plant without damaging it or the environment. Then experiment with composition using unexpected elements along with principles of design to create a stunning arrangement to take home. Visit https://bbgardens.org/event/back-to-nature-fall-table-arrangements/ to purchase tickets.

Vino's Besties and Bites, Nov. 15: Gather a group of friends and head over to Vino in English Village on Friday night from 8-10 p.m. Vino will be serving up their regular menu along with a specialty cocktail designed just for the event. Each guest will also leave with a goodie bag filled with exclusive Vino trinkets.

Coffee at your favorite cafe, Nov. 15-17: Stop in at your favorite local coffee shop or cafe to take in the fall weather with a warm cup of coffee, or hot chocolate if you're looking to get in the holiday spirit a bit early. Santos Coffee, Church Street Coffee & Book and OHenry's Coffee & Company are always good options.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 8-14:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Mountain Brook's win over Southside Gadsden and previewed this week's playoff rematch against Parker. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of the first and second round of state playoffs for high school football.

Meet Anthony Flores, a member of the Mountain Brook Public Works crew who decorates Mountain Brook's villages for the holidays each year.

Read about the construction being done by Spire Energy in preparation for the upcoming roundabout at the intersection of Cahaba Rd. and Lane Park Rd.

In other news, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted their quarterly luncheon, featuring the State of the City Address.