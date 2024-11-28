Editor's Picks: Black Friday, a short film and rest

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 29 to Dec.1 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Black Friday Shopping, Nov. 29: Shops across Mountain Brook's villages will be open on Friday, offering sweet deals on holiday gifts in the national shopping event. Just a short drive down 280, you can also check out big-box stores and The Summit for holiday sales.

O'Neal Library's Great Sort Stories on Screen, Nov. 30: The O'Neal Public Library will be screening a 1995 adaptation of "Smoke", a Paul Auster short story, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Chips, soda, and water will be provided. To register for the event, visit https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/10581747.

Thanksgiving recovery, Nov. 29-Dec. 1: If you're anything like me, you may have enjoyed a stacked plate at your Thanksgiving table, so take the weekend to recover from the overload of sugar and carbs. Whether that looks like getting out for a walk at Jemison Park or planting yourself on the couch until Monday comes, take the time to enjoy some peace and quiet or the company of your loved ones.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 22-28:

In sports this week, Kyle Parmley previewed the Spartans' basketball season and shared the All-South Metro Volleyball results.

Meet Grant Siegel, a guard for the Spartans boys basketball team and Magic Moments executive director Sandy Naramore.

Check out our story on Mountain Brook's new Santa, and learn about the city celebrating 30 years as a Tree City USA. Also, Mountain Brook Schools scored all A's in the state report card.