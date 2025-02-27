Editor's Picks: Chili, Trucks and True40

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 28-March 2 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off, March 1: The Chili Cook-Off is The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. This family-friendly event features live music, a kids zone, beverages and endless chili. Proceeds benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free. Purchase tickets at exceptionalfoundation.instagift.com.

Big Machines Day at McWane, March 1: McWane Science Center, CraneWorks, and Vulcan Industrial Contractors are gearing up once again to bring Big Machines Day to Birmingham. Visitors of all ages will get up close and personal with some big and small machines on McWane Science Center’s plaza while also learning about engineering and construction science. The event is free with museum admission. Visit mcwane.org/events/big-machines-day-march-1/ for more information.

True40 Pop up workout, March 1: Join Gunn Dermatology's Crestline location, 32 Church Street, for a True40 Pop Up Workout at 9 a.m. on Saturday. This workout will be 20 minutes and all workout attendees will get entered into a drawing for a raffle that will be drawn at the end of the workout. The workout will be in Gunn's parking lot, so bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Afterwards, enjoy Ladybird Taco and other local vendors that will be popping up (including The Peachie Spoon, Shalla Wista, Kale Me Crazy, Deliciously, Elite Nutrition and more).

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 21-27:

Mountain Brook's Lady Spartans basketball appeared in their first-ever final four game, and the city named Steve Boone to take over as city manager after Sam Gaston retires.

Also in this week's coverage, read about Mountain Grass Unit, Dr. Orso's 50-year career and a new app for sports fans created by a Mountain Brook native.