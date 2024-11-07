Editor's Picks: Crafts, basketball and a Christmas market

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 8-10 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Crafterday at O'Neal Library, Nov. 9: Head over to the O'Neal Public Library in Crestline Village on Saturday to enjoy an opportunity for craft-making with community. Bring your own craft to work on while making new friends and enjoying snacks provided by the library. The vent is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Register at https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/10365967.

Mountain Brook Varsity Basketball at Ramsay, Nov. 9: Mountain Brook's varsity basketball team faces off against Ramsay on Saturday at 6 p.m. in their second game of the season. The game is at Ramsay High School at 1800 13th Ave S, Birmingham.

Christmas Village Festival at the BJCC, Nov. 8-10: Get ahead of your Christmas shopping with selections from over 700 booths on two floors at the BJCC Fri.-Sunday. The festival is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.christmasvillagefestival.com/.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 1-7:

In football this week, the Under the Lights Podcast features Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 11 and the first round of state playoffs for high school football.

Read about the new updates on potential developments at Brookwood Village.

Check out our story on the Mountain Brook resident Bill Bowman running in 40 of the 50 annual Vulcan Run events, and get to know Mountain Brook's Micah Rich who is a member of the Birmingham Boys Choir.

In other news, learn about Sherri Weissman's completion of the 29029 Everesting challenge, and see how Mountain Brook Fire Department creates the next generation of firefighters.