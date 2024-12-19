Editor's Picks: Living Nativity, C.S. Lewis and last minute shopping

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 20-22 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Mountain Brook Baptist Church Living Nativity, Dec. 20-21: MBBC will hold their annual Living Nativity on Friday and Saturday. There are two showings of the event each night, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. The church has been putting on the event for over 50 years. Designed to be a live presentation of the story of the Nativity, the church has used the same narration every year — a narration recorded 53 years ago by their pastor at that time, Dr. Dotson Nelson. The living Nativity features the story of Jesus’ birth as told by local actors and live animals.

Last minute Christmas shopping, Dec. 20-22: If you still have a few final gifts to buy for your loved ones, be sure to stop in shops around Mountain Brook and support local businesses.

Christmas with C.S. Lewis at the Lyric, Dec. 21: In the early years of his young adult life C.S. Lewis believed the story of Christ’s birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis’ journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning. This show finds him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve, hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations. There are two showings, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Doors open for the first show at 1 p.m. and doors open for the second at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets and parking information here: https://lyricbham.com/event/christmas-with-c-s-lewis-2-shows/.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 13-19:

In sports, Stuart Andrews was named Offensive Player of the Year for the Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team.

Read about Mountain Brook artist Annie Butrus, and see who Mountain Brook Schools names at teachers of the year.

Also, meet Meredith Montgomery, executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation, and check out tips form Alabama Power on how to save energy and money this holiday season.