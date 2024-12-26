Editor's Picks: Mountain Grass Unit, Glow Wild and New Year's resolutions

× Expand Illustration Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 27-29 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Mountain Grass Unit at Iron City Bham, Dec. 27: Mountain Brook natives Luke Black, Drury Anderson and Sam Wilson have joined forces with Coloradan musician Josiah Nelson to form a dynamic bluegrass ensemble. The group is set to perform at Iron City Bham on Dec. 27. Tickets are $27 and can be found at https://ironcitybham.com/event/the-mountain-grass-unit/?utm_source=chatgpt.com. The show begins at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

Birmingham Zoo's Glow Wild, Dec. 27-29: Don't forget to hit up the Birmingham Zoo's annual Glow Wild event before it's gone. The event runs on select nights until Jan. 20, and this year's show, sponsored by UAB Callahan Eye, features new and larger lanterns, new entertainment, adult hot chocolate and more. To view the event schedule and purchase tickets, visit https://bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/83.

New Year's resolutions, Dec. 27-29: Now that Christmas is over, 2025 is right around the corner, which means its time to come up with your New Year's resolutions if you haven't already. Whether you believe in making these resolutions or not, take some time this weekend to think about things you hope to accomplish in the new year, or simply set yourself up to enter 2025 in an organized fashion.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 20-26:

In sports, Stuart Andrews and Daniel Ellis were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's all-state first team for 6A schools.

Take a look at the photo recap of the 2024 holiday season in Mountain Brook, and see some photos from Mountain Brook Baptist Church's living Nativity.

Also, meet Taziki's Julie Gardner.