Editor's Picks: Outdoor activities, cooking classes and Día de los Muertos

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 1-3 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

New bridge at Jemison Park, everyday: Take advantage of the nice weather by heading over to Jemison Park to check out the new pedestrian bridge that was dedicated to the city's first responders on Monday.

Cooking classes at the Grand Bohemian, Nov. 1-3: Fine tune your cooking skills with a cooking class offered by the Habitat Cooking School at Mountain Brook's Grand Bohemian Hotel. Check out their available classes this Friday-Sunday at https://mountain-brook.classesbykessler.com/pages/cooking-school.

Bare Hands Inc. Día de los Muertos festival, Nov. 2: Bare Hands Inc. is celebrating Día de los Muertos on Saturday from 3-11 p.m. at Sloff Furnaces National Historic Landmark. The event will include art installations, music and dance performances and beautiful costumes, to a parade procession with puppets, homemade memorial altars (ofrendas) and food trucks. for more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.barehandsinc.org/ddlm.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Oct. 25-31:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Mountain Brook's game against Shades Valley and previewed Mountain Brook's upcoming playoff appearance. The Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of week 10 and 11 of high school football.

Also in sports, see a recap of volleyball regionals.

Read about Brooke Burback, Mountain Brook Fire Department's first female firefighter in over a decade, and stay updated on the latest in the Halbrook Lane, Arundel Drive cut-through traffic situation.