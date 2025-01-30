Editor's Picks: Tiny Makers in the Garden, snow at Overton Park and Groundhog Day

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Tiny Makers in the Garden, Jan. 31: Tiny Makers in the Garden is happening at the Birmingham Botanical gardens every Friday. This series, open to ages 16 months to 3 years consists of five one-hour, child-led art playgroups. During these groups, children are given the opportunity to explore and enjoy art with the help of their caregivers. Caregivers are asked to stay and assist their children as they experiment with and enjoy creating. The event takes place in the Adventure Classroom at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 10-11 a.m.. The class is limited to 10 children with their caregiver. Register at bbgardens.org.

Let it Snow with O'Neal Library, Feb. 1: O'Neal Library is hosting their Let it Snow event at Overton Park on Saturday. The library encourages people of all ages to drop by between 2 and 4 p.m. to run through the piles, throw a few snowballs and check out the new story path.

Groundhog Day with the Birmingham Zoo, Feb. 2: Birmingham Jill, the Birmingham Zoo's resident Virginia opossum, will be predicting the weather this Groundhog Day. Jill will take over the holiday festivities for Birmingham Bill, the zoo's groundhog, so that he can sleep in. According to the zoo's press release, waking a sleeping groundhog isn't a great idea. The traditional weather prediction ceremony is set to take place at the zoo at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Birmingham Jill will be available for pictures after her big moment in the spotlight. To purchase tickets to the zoo, visit birminghamzoo.com.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 24-30:

Most notably, Mountain Brook Police chief Jaye Loggins announced his upcoming retirement, and the City Council met on Monday.

Spartan wrestling also won the Class 6A state duals title again, and Mountain Brook Schools remember Cherokee Bend Elementary teacher Rick Hedrick.

Also, read about the Mountain Brook family making Christmas movies, and high school students still have time to apply for the Starnes Media Creator Collective.