Editor's Picks: Book discussions, pancakes and the Village 2 Village Run

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening March 7-9 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Book Discussion at O'Neal Library, March 7: ALL IN Mountain Brook is partnering with the O'Neal Library to host a book discussion on "The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness" at noon on Friday. Jonathan Haidt's work "The Anxious Generation" delves into the rising mental health challenges faced by today's youth, exploring the societal, cultural, and technological factors that contribute to their heightened anxiety. Through research and compelling analysis, Haidt offers insights and solutions for fostering resilience in a rapidly changing world. Along with ALL IN Mtn Brook, the O'Neal Library will offer two opportunities to discuss Haidt's best-selling book with your fellow community members. Library staff will facilitate discussion while panelists from our community will help answer questions proposed by community members.

Pancakes with Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis, March 8: The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser will take place at the Exceptional Foundation on Saturday morning from 7 to 11 a.m. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a kid zone and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and other beverages. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other charities in the Birmingham area focused on serving children. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online or at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

Village 2 Village Run, March 8: The annual Village 2 Village Run will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. in Lane Parke on Saturday. With an amazing race route that winds through the streets of Mountain Brook, the V2V Run is a perennial favorite for runners, walkers and families. Offering a 10K and 7.5K option, the race begins and ends in Lane Parke with an exciting after party including local fare, cold drinks, and live music. Register online.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 28-March 6:

Check out our feature on Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins, who retired last weekend. Also, read about Sam Gaston's final to-do list before his retirement in November.

Starnes Media announced the students selected for out Creator Collective program, and our real estate package made its way online. Read about a top realtor, preparing to sell your home and challenged faced by first-time homebuyers.