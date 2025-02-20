Editor's Picks: Sweet Repeats, a book sale and TEDxYouth

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Village Living Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 21-23 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Sweet Repeats consignment sale, Feb. 21-22: Mountain Brook Community Church is hosting their annual Sweet Repeats consignment sale this week. The event began at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. All proceeds made will help fund Mountain Brook Community Church missions. Consignors receive 75% of the selling price and 25% goes to MBCC Missions.

Friends of the O'Neal Library Book Sale, Feb. 21-23: The Friends of O'Neal Library are hosting their annual book sale this weekend. The sale will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the sale support the Friends and O’Neal Library.

TEDxYouth@MBJH, Feb. 22: TEDxYouth@MBJH was created to highlight the TEDx talks created by the MBJH TED-Ed Club. The program also features musical performances, artists, and talks from various other speakers. TEDxYouth@MBJH, like all TEDx events, is an independent, volunteer effort operated under license from TED. It is not organized for political reasons, monetary reward, or personal gain. Everyone associated with TEDxYouth@MBJH does so because they believe in the power of ideas, specifically student ideas, and their ability to change the world. Tickets are $10-$25 and can be purchased at tedxyouthmbjh.com.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Feb. 14-20:

Don't forget to sign up for the Village 2 Village Run happening March 8, and read about a piece of Mountain Brook history.

Watch the first episode of the 56-for-56 special project and see the extended the application deadline for the Creator Collective.

Lady Spartans basketball also beat Gadsden City on Monday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University, and the school's softball program is ready for a fresh start this season.