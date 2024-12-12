Editor's Picks: Music, house tours and The Nutcracker

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 13-15 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

O'Neal Library String Duet Concert, Dec. 13: Visit the library on Friday at 11 a.m. to catch a live string concert performance by Angela and Jeffrey Flaniken on viola and violin.

Independent Presbyterian Church 75th Holiday House Tour, Dec. 14: IPC invites community members to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the annual event with this year's house tour on Saturday, including three homes in Mountain Brook and Forest Park as well as the church's historic sanctuary on the Highland Park neighborhood. Home tours are from 10 am to 4 p.m. with an additional option for Afternoon Tea from 1 to 4 p.m. in the IPC Great Hall. Holiday House tickets are $40 for the home tours only, and $75 for tickets that include the home tours along with Afternoon Tea at IPC. Children are welcome and can attend the home tours and tea with a parent for $20. The homes featured in this year's tour are the Dumas Home, the Henderson Home and the Kennamer and Bruno Home. Purchase tickets at https://ipc-usa.org/holiday-house-2022.html.

Alabama Ballet with George Balanchine's The Nutcracker at the BJCC, Dec. 13-15: Take a short drive to downtown Birmingham for a Christmas classic. The Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, featuring the Alabama Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 13-15. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. Showings start at 7 p.m., and the show will be available at the BJCC through Dec. 23. Tickets range from $48-$58 and can be purchased at https://www.bjcc.org/upcoming-events/alabama-ballet-presents-george-balanchines-the-nutcracker-2024/.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 6-12:

Read about Mountain Brook artist Annie Butrus, and see how Mountain Brook Schools did in the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program.

Check out the latest City Council story, learn about a new scholarship opportunity offered by the Junior League of Birmingham and see some photos from Mountain Brook's Holiday Parade.