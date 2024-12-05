Editor's Picks: Game night, a Christmas concert and the Holiday Parade

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 6-8 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

O'Neal Library's Game On, Dec. 6: Visit the O'Neal Public Library form 3:30-5 p.m. on Friday for an event full of games. The library is bringing out their full game collection, including Nintendo Switches, Smash Ultimate Mario Kart, Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Exploding Kittens games, and FREE snacks provided. BYO controller is optional. This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Game On occurs the first week of every month. For questions, email young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth at teens@oneallibrary.org.

Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert, Dec. 8: On Sunday, the BBC will once again take the stage at Samford University’s Leslie Wright Center for their 47th annual Christmas concert performance by the group. Over 150 children, teenagers and adult men from the Birmingham area will don traditional choir robes as they sing a slew of classic Christmas tunes to celebrate the birth of Jesus. They will sing a total of 21 songs, and this year’s concert theme is “Sing Noel.” The concert will be held at 872 Montague Dr. at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Mountain Brook Holiday Parade, Dec. 8: The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m., beginning at Mountain Brook Office Park and traveling down Cahaba Road. The parade, presented by Athena Pest Control, will feature school groups and local businesses, and will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus atop a Mountain Brook Fire Department truck. Children can enjoy the parade, take photos with Santa, and partake in the activities in the Children’s Village near the parade stage.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 29-Dec. 5:

In sports this week, meet Mountain Brook basketball player Parker Wright.

Also, read out December edition's cover story about the new Mountain Brook Santa, and check out the December events calendar.

Learn about the city's leaf pickup schedule, and meet Bobby Dixon, owner of Fight Club Fitness.

You can also read about Mountain Brook High School graduate Nate Fulmer and his band, Elbow Joint.