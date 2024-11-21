Editor's Picks: A Bunch of Guys, Glow Wild and Thanksgiving prep

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Nov. 22-24 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Birmingham Zoo's Glow Wild, Nov. 22-24: On Friday, the Birmingham Zoo's annual Glow Wild event will kick off the holiday season with a colorful light display. At 5 p.m., Mountain Brook's Lulu Gribbin, who lost a hand and leg in a shark attack in the Florida panhandle on June 7, and her family will have the honor of flicking the switch to turn on the lights. The annual event runs on select nights from Friday until Jan. 20, and this year's show, sponsored by UAB Callahan Eye, will feature new and larger lanterns, new entertainment, adult hot chocolate and more. To view the event schedule and purchase tickets, visit https://bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/83.

A Bunch of Guys reunion concert, Nov. 23: A Bunch of Guys will return to Mountain Brook High School on Saturday for a concert benefitting the MBHS choirs. The concert will be in the newly remodeled Mountain Brook Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will benefit the MBHS choir. Visit https://gofan.co/event/2143681 for tickets.

Thanksgiving prep, Nov. 22-24: As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and people begin preparing for their family feasts, make sure you have everything you need for the big meal by making a last-minute stop at Whole foods, Publix or your go-to grocery store, or swing by your favorite home decor shop to snag final table decorations.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Nov. 15-21:

In football this week, Kyle Parmley recapped Mountain Brook's final game of the season against Parker, and the Under the Lights Podcast features Parmley and Gary Lloyd's discussion of the second round and what's next in state playoffs for high school football.

Meet Libby Kiyak, the library assistant at Mountain Brook Elementary, and read about Mountain Brook cross-country's success at state.

Check out our story on the Better Business Bureau's holiday scam alert, and learn about Mountain Brook business owner Trent Stewart's love of wine.