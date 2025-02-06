Editor's Picks: Spartans on the court, Game On and Super Bowl Sunday

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - Village Living Editor's Picks

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Feb. 7-9 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Spartans on the court, Feb. 7-8: Mountain Brook High School's girls and boys basketball will participate in sub-regional play this weekend. The girls will host Minor at home on Friday, and the boys will travel to Homewood on Saturday. Visit mbhsspartans.com for updated game times.

Game On at O'Neal Library, Feb. 7: Teens in grades 7-12 can head over to O'Neal Library on Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. for game night. Games and free snacks will be provided.

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9: Head to your favorite sports bar or gather with friends at home to watch the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl LXI on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Don't forget to celebrate the watch party with game day staples like buffalo chicken dip, wings, pizza and more.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

MBHS athletes were busy this week, with the Dorians bringing home another National Championship, girls basketball claiming the area title and the girls track team earned runner-up at the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet.

Soccer season also started on Thursday, and Carlee Petro is set to begin the tennis season in her new role as coach.

Starnes Media's general manager, Tim Stephens, has also shared his new transformation project, inviting the community to join him on his mission of change.

On a personal note, I'm excited to share that I have been named the recipient the Alabama Press Association’s 2025 Emerging Journalist Award. I hope you will join me in celebrating this accomplishment, and I'd like to thank the members of the Mountain Brook community that have helped me create quality journalism in my time with Starnes Media.